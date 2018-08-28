Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge settle for a share of spoils with Hoddesdon Town

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 January 2019

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Hoddesdon Town 2 Redbridge 2

Redbridge almost made it back-to-back away victories had to settle for a share of the spoils as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Hoddesdon Town.

The Motormen let a two goal lead slip to deny newly-appointed manager Micky Wetherall his second win in a week at Lowfield.

The visitors took an early lead when a Kai Heather shot from twenty yards skidded past keeper Aaron Bull after eight minutes.

They quickly doubled that lead through Dan Gilchrist to take control of this contest in the 14th minute.

Early in the second-half, Hoddesdon pulled a goal back through Connor Bolton to get themselves back into the game before levelling the contest midway through the half to set up an interesting last quarter of the game.

Neither side could find a winner though meaning the match finished all square.

Redbridge will now travel away to local rivals Ilford on Saturday as they look to continue climbing up the table.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman hit by car in Barkingside has ‘serious injuries’

A women was hit by a car in Barkingside.

Housing homeless in Hainault parks: Redbridge Council must come up with better deal says MP

Mock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 60 families in Woodman Road, near Manford Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA Architects

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge settle for a share of spoils with Hoddesdon Town

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wizards Satoransky says it will be an unknown against Knicks in London NBA clash

Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during pre-season game (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Ilford teen caught with fistful of crack and heroin banned from Essex and Brent

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Redbridge Council cut roads spending by £1.2m despite £3.9m increase in parking income

The council's income from parking charges has increased over the last four years while spending on roads has decreased over the same timeframe. Picture: PA

Wiggins disappointed with narrow defeat for Wanstead at Cantabrigians

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists