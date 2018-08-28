Redbridge settle for a share of spoils with Hoddesdon Town

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall

Essex Senior League: Hoddesdon Town 2 Redbridge 2

Redbridge almost made it back-to-back away victories had to settle for a share of the spoils as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Hoddesdon Town.

The Motormen let a two goal lead slip to deny newly-appointed manager Micky Wetherall his second win in a week at Lowfield.

The visitors took an early lead when a Kai Heather shot from twenty yards skidded past keeper Aaron Bull after eight minutes.

They quickly doubled that lead through Dan Gilchrist to take control of this contest in the 14th minute.

Early in the second-half, Hoddesdon pulled a goal back through Connor Bolton to get themselves back into the game before levelling the contest midway through the half to set up an interesting last quarter of the game.

Neither side could find a winner though meaning the match finished all square.

Redbridge will now travel away to local rivals Ilford on Saturday as they look to continue climbing up the table.