Redbridge boss Wetherall would rather have points than games in hand

Redbridge players celebrate their second goal during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall insists he would rather have points on the board than games in hand on their league rivals.

Hassan Nalbant of Redbridge and Columbus Ayayi of Ilford during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

The Motormen are due to face title challenging Hashtag United on Saturday at their temporary home of Chadfields but knows the weather could postpone yet another fixture.

They currently sit in ninth place heading into the match, but havee barely played throughout December and the start of January due to postponements - leaving them with games in hand on a lot of teams in the Essex Senior League.

"Hashtag will be a very tough game, we have played one game in almost seven weeks, so we're not sharp which is a real issue so another game being cancelled really puts us on the back foot," said Wethrall.

"We do believe in this group and want to get back to our form we left 2019 with. Having games in hand is worth nothing if you don't win them, I'd much rather points on the board."

Redbridge were due to be in Errington Challenge Cup action on Tuesday at Hoddesdon Town but yet again the weather forced that match to be called off and it will now have to rearranged.

They did however play on Friday evening and had to settle for a share of the spoils with local rivals Ilford following a 2-2 draw at the Oakside Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Ilford edged in front in the 63rd minute as Mo Kargbo netted for the visitors after running onto a ball over the top and producing a cool finish under the keeper.

The lead only lasted seven minutes, though, as experienced striker Kurt Smith levelled for the Motormen when an error by the visitors allowed the hosts in.

An own goal then gave Redbridge the lead, but Ilford levelled thanks to Larry Akanbi who fired home a rebound with just minutes left.

"The match was scrappy and very little football was played by either side, but it's always good to lock horns with Johnny Fowell, although I'd rather do it when both teams are fit and in form," added Wetherall.

"The best matches are those under the lights but with recent weather and the lack of real pitch care at this level by most clubs a lot of games get called off, then it's harder for the managers who have to play a lot of games in a short time."