Wetherall knows Redbridge are in for a tough game at Hadley

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall knows they're in for a tough game against a 'great side' when they take on Hadley this weekend.

The Motormen make the trip to Brickfield Lane on Saturday as they look to build on their 2-1 victory over Sawbridgeworth Town with a somewhat depleted squad due to injuries.

Their opponents are still in with an outside chance of winning the Essex Senior League title and will be desperate to pick up as many points as possible in the final stretch to give them the best chance of chasing the top three of Saffron Walden Town, Hashtag United, and Walthamstow.

'Hadley are a great side with a bit of everything, we will expect a tough game and with three of our lads unavailable it just made our job a lot harder,' Wetherall admitted.

'We're trying to get as many players completely fit and free from injury so we will manage the minutes people get over the next couple of games as we need to try and finish the season strong.'

Hassan Nalbant and Taylor Tombides netted as Redbridge defeated bottom side Sawbridgeworth Town at Crofters End.

Tombides gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead but they were pegged back when Jake Skeet levelled on the half hour mark, before Nalbant's 63rd-minute winner.

Victory means Motormen remain in eighth whilst the Robins are now 13 points behind second bottom Enfield with only eight games remaining, meaning it's looking like an almost impossible job for thems to survive now.

'The performance was okay, we have a lot of players missing, but the squad did well and got the result,' added Wetherall.

'Taylor had to come off shortly after 15 minutes gone so that was a big loss as he was playing very well and looks a real threat.

'We welcomed Kai Heather back with a good 70 minutes after four months away from football, which was pleasing.'

Redbridge are set to host Sawbridgeworth Town in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy this evening after having the postponed three times already due to a waterlogged pitch.