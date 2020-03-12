Search

Advanced search

Wetherall knows Redbridge are in for a tough game at Hadley

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 March 2020

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall knows they're in for a tough game against a 'great side' when they take on Hadley this weekend.

The Motormen make the trip to Brickfield Lane on Saturday as they look to build on their 2-1 victory over Sawbridgeworth Town with a somewhat depleted squad due to injuries.

Their opponents are still in with an outside chance of winning the Essex Senior League title and will be desperate to pick up as many points as possible in the final stretch to give them the best chance of chasing the top three of Saffron Walden Town, Hashtag United, and Walthamstow.

'Hadley are a great side with a bit of everything, we will expect a tough game and with three of our lads unavailable it just made our job a lot harder,' Wetherall admitted.

'We're trying to get as many players completely fit and free from injury so we will manage the minutes people get over the next couple of games as we need to try and finish the season strong.'

You may also want to watch:

Hassan Nalbant and Taylor Tombides netted as Redbridge defeated bottom side Sawbridgeworth Town at Crofters End.

Tombides gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead but they were pegged back when Jake Skeet levelled on the half hour mark, before Nalbant's 63rd-minute winner.

Victory means Motormen remain in eighth whilst the Robins are now 13 points behind second bottom Enfield with only eight games remaining, meaning it's looking like an almost impossible job for thems to survive now.

'The performance was okay, we have a lot of players missing, but the squad did well and got the result,' added Wetherall.

'Taylor had to come off shortly after 15 minutes gone so that was a big loss as he was playing very well and looks a real threat.

'We welcomed Kai Heather back with a good 70 minutes after four months away from football, which was pleasing.'

Redbridge are set to host Sawbridgeworth Town in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy this evening after having the postponed three times already due to a waterlogged pitch.

Most Read

Person tests positive for coronavirus in Redbridge

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Redbridge coronavirus case infected in Italy

A Redbridge resident became infected with Covid-19 while in Italy. Picture: PA

Former Gants Hill schoolgirl set for global stardom credits inspirational teachers for pursuing her dreams

Singer Gaurika, who recently recorder her debut single with Sean Kingston, returned to her old school Caterham High School. Picture: Denis Malachov/courtesy of Dream Studios

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

Where are the richest wards in Redbridge?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Most Read

Person tests positive for coronavirus in Redbridge

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Redbridge coronavirus case infected in Italy

A Redbridge resident became infected with Covid-19 while in Italy. Picture: PA

Former Gants Hill schoolgirl set for global stardom credits inspirational teachers for pursuing her dreams

Singer Gaurika, who recently recorder her debut single with Sean Kingston, returned to her old school Caterham High School. Picture: Denis Malachov/courtesy of Dream Studios

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

Where are the richest wards in Redbridge?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wetherall knows Redbridge are in for a tough game at Hadley

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

Orient boss Embleton has revealed Bradford City can be a ‘daunting place’ to visit

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Redbridge finalists shortlisted for awards celebrating community leisure and culture achievements

Award nominee Francis Castro. Picture: Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure.

Coronavirus is the worst public health crisis for a generation says prime minister

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

West Ham fans backing Easter Egg appeal at Foodbank

Joel from Newham Foodbank and Lee from Expedient Security with just some of their donation
Drive 24