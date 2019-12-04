Search

Redbridge continue winning run against Hadley

PUBLISHED: 08:46 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 04 December 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall (Pic: Redbridge FC)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 3 Hadley 2

A late 84th minute goal from in-form Tony Martin made it four consecutive wins for Redbridge in the Essex Senior League as they beat Hadley 3-2.

Goals from Taylor Tombides, Darnel Bromfield and Martin of course sealed the win for the Motormen in a thrilling contest at the Oakside Stadium.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 34th minute as a brilliant reverse through ball found Tombides in the clear and he finished beyond goalkeeper Alexandru Gavriloaia.

Two minutes later they doubled their lead when Darnell Bromfield let fly from range to find the back of the net.

You may also want to watch:

On the stroke of half-time Hadley grabbed one back when a shot from Stephen O'Hara hit the post before hitting keeper Gislette and tricking over the line for an own goal.

The second-half was end-to-end with both looked for a goal for a different reason but couldn't produce what they needed until 11 minutes from time.

Hadley levelled when a cross from Luke Jupp found substitute Jason Rice who glanced home into the far corner to make it 2-2 in the 79th minute.

Five minutes later Redbridge regained the lead when a flick found Martin who swivelled and struck a left footed effort into the far corner.

They held onto the lead despite Hadley pushing hard in the dying stages to make it four wins on the spin.

Redbridge: Gislette, Abiola, Blackledge, Harvey, Maskell, Hall, Nalbant (Brown 85), Okus, Tombides (Henry 54), Bromfield, Martin.

Unused subs: Burgess, Edmunds, Martin.

