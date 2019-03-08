Search

Redbridge look to progress in FA Cup against Hadley

PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 August 2019

Action from Redbridge's win over St Margaretsbury (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Redbridge will look to progress in the FA Cup on Saturday when they travel away to face Hadley.

Micky Wetherall's side started their Essex Senior League campaign on Saturday but face a break in league action as they look to advance further in the prestigious competition.

The manager believes a win would be a huge boost for the club given the money that is involved.

"To the players and to the club it's huge, with £2,500 at stake," he said.

"We haven't got a budget and aren't that sort of club. To have that money is always needed.

"We don't know anything about Hadley and I'm not sure what they will know about us. We won't give them too much respect.

"From their results we're taking that they're a clinical side. I would be a lot more confident if I knew about them to set up a certain way but we will set up to win the game.

"It's huge for anyone to play a part in it. We haven't got much time to prepare, hopefully we can go into it with no injuries."

The Motormen opened their league campaign with a 3-0 win over St Margaretsbury on Saturday and were due to take on Ilford last night (Wednesday).

Redbridge took the lead against St Margaretsbury on 13 minutes when Dan Gilchrist ran onto a through ball from Taylor Tombides and made no mistake to slot home past the keeper.

Andy Greenslade almost made immediate amends at the other end but George Martin once again proved his worth with a fine stop.

The away side improved early on in the second half, but Tombides got a second for his side from close range.

A third was then added through substitute Charleston Brown, who ran on to a through ball from Craig Hall and fired home.

Speaking about the win, Wetherall added: "Going into it I think we were underdog,s which we take no notice of, everyone has an opinion.

"It was really nice to get the result and a clean sheet. It should have been 3-0 at half-time, we should have scored more goals.

"The more games we play, we will get better."

