Motormen boss Wetherall is wary of being the side to let Enfield get back on track

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall says they must make sure Enfield don't start turning their fortunes around against them this weekend.

The Motormen will welcome Enfield to the Oakside Stadium on Saturday as their opponents look to end a five-game losing run in the Essex Senior League.

Boss Wetherall insists Matt Hanning has a good team and is backing them to pull themselves up the table but knows they can't afford it to be in this match.

"We're at home on Saturday, so we want to get a clean sheet and will set up for that, but we also want the win," Wetherall said.

"I know a few of the Enfield lads and I know they will soon start turning teams over, so we just have to make sure it's not us."

Redbridge have made a few changes to their squad this week with a couple departing while new additions such as striker Hassan Nalbant coming in.

The former Clapton forward got off to a fine start as he netted a brace in their 3-1 win over Cockfosters in midweek.

"Hassan is a lad I'm very keen on, he offers me what I believe we need and he has a real eagerness to succeed, and it breathes confidence," added Wetherall.

"We've moved a couple on this week, brought one in, and put in a few seven-day requests to talk to other lads I'm keen to sign."

Toby Harvey was also on target for Wetherall's men at Cockfosters on Tuesday and the boss insisted it was much-needed after a 6-1 loss at in-form Stansted on Saturday.

"The win was long overdue. We've been plagued with injuries with 12 players out, we've struggled for three weeks now," added Wetherall.

"Players are slowly coming back and we hope to regain the form we had when all were available."

The former May & Baker boss was pleased with the performance from his men, adding: "The performance was whole hearted, we went with a game plan and it worked well.

"We didn't want to concede of course, but a silly free kick from our own mistake cost us the clean sheet. We have been creating so many chances of late, but not finishing them."