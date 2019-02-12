Redbridge denied late on by Enfield equaliser

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 2 Enfield 2

An injury time equaliser saw Redbridge denied of three points as they drew 2-2 with Enfield FC.

Goals from Taylor Tombides and Dan Gilchrist were cancelled out Simmy Cox and substitute Akwasi Marfo to leave both side’s with a share of the spoils at the Oakside Stadium.

The visitors Cox opened the scoring in the 40th minute and they took a 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

Former Romford attacker Tombides levelled the score three minutes into the second-half before Gilchrist fired home in the 64th minute to give the Motormen a 2-1 lead.

Winger Marfo then netted in the 92nd minute to make it 2-2 and earn Enfield a point late on.

Redbridge: Gooch, Willis, Watson, Smith, Maskell, Hall, Heather, Burgess, Gilchrist, Tombides, Preston.

Subs: Okus, Elbi, Miller, Carter, Asare.

Enfield: Merrells, Flynn, Fowles, Johnson, Dixon, Lleweyn-Reid, Benyoucef, Ellery, Cox, Haxhiu, Bradbury.

Subs: Frostick, Page, Marfo, Gormley, Thoma