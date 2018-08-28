Search

Redbridge manager Eaton feels Bengal defeat should have been postponed

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 December 2018

Ricky Eaton manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Chertsey Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 8th December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Ricky Eaton feels his side’s 2-1 defeat to Sporting Bengal United should have been postponed due to the weather conditions.

The Motormen took an early lead thanks to Bryan Kyungu but were pegged back by goals from Bengal’s Steven Carvell and Jason Ngandu at the Oakside Stadium.

Kyunga put The Motormen ahead in just the fifth minute but Steve Carvell then netted a leveller twelve minutes later before Jason Ngandu netted what proved to be the winner just past the half hour mark.

Bengal moved into sixth whilst hosts Redbridge slip to fourth bottom in the Essex Senior League.

“From our side of things it was pretty poor to be fair, it was atrocious conditions, I pleaded quite displeasure to the officials at half-time.

“The game should be in doubt or called off as it was waterlogged, the ball weren’t rolling naturally, and it kept on getting caught up in puddles.

“The boy’s efforts were really good and they were unlucky to lose the game 2-1, but like I said the game shouldn’t have continued to be played.

“The officials were disgustingly poor.”

The former London Bari boss praised Bengal’s form this term but slammed the officiating in the match.

“They’re a good side, they’re doing really well this year, both teams could have had better preparation before the game started in terms of warm-up, pitch conditions, as everything was terrible.

“I didn’t think it could get much worse until I see the officials officiate and it made me wonder why I do this game to be honest.

“They’re so incompetent it’s beyond belief.”

