Redbridge manager Eaton feels Bengal defeat should have been postponed

Ricky Eaton manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Chertsey Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 8th December 2018

Redbridge manager Ricky Eaton feels his side’s 2-1 defeat to Sporting Bengal United should have been postponed due to the weather conditions.

The Motormen took an early lead thanks to Bryan Kyungu but were pegged back by goals from Bengal’s Steven Carvell and Jason Ngandu at the Oakside Stadium.

Bengal moved into sixth whilst hosts Redbridge slip to fourth bottom in the Essex Senior League.

“From our side of things it was pretty poor to be fair, it was atrocious conditions, I pleaded quite displeasure to the officials at half-time.

“The game should be in doubt or called off as it was waterlogged, the ball weren’t rolling naturally, and it kept on getting caught up in puddles.

“The boy’s efforts were really good and they were unlucky to lose the game 2-1, but like I said the game shouldn’t have continued to be played.

“The officials were disgustingly poor.”

The former London Bari boss praised Bengal’s form this term but slammed the officiating in the match.

“They’re a good side, they’re doing really well this year, both teams could have had better preparation before the game started in terms of warm-up, pitch conditions, as everything was terrible.

“I didn’t think it could get much worse until I see the officials officiate and it made me wonder why I do this game to be honest.

“They’re so incompetent it’s beyond belief.”