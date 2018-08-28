Search

Redbridge boss Eaton eager to move Enfield tie forward to avoid waterlogged pitch

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:31 20 December 2018

Remi Nelson of Rebridge during Redbridge vs Chertsey Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 8th December 2018

Remi Nelson of Rebridge during Redbridge vs Chertsey Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 8th December 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Ricky Eaton is hoping his side can move their match against Enfield forward 24 hours to avoid a postponement.

The Motormen are due to welcome Enfield to the Oakside Stadium on Friday (7.45pm) but the boss is hoping to play it on Thursday to avoid the heavy rain expected across the weekend.

“We’ve asked the league if we can try bringing the game forward 24 hours to Thursday night,” said Eaton.

“At the minute it is scheduled for Friday, but we think we’ve got a better chance of the game being played a day earlier because of the forecast for the rain.

“I’m not sure if Enfield or the league can do Thursday so we’ll have to wait and see.”

The former London Bari boss admitted he is looking forward to getting the game out of the way so they can all enjoy a two-week break over Christmas.

And he will hope they can come back stronger in 2019 as they look to turn their miserable fortunes around in the Essex Senior League, adding: “I can’t wait for the game to be over so we can have a nice break and go again in the New Year.”

Eaton also claimed his squad have shown little quality and had no luck hence why they currently sit fourth from bottom of the table.

“We’ve had some bad results and we’re lingering near the bottom of the table,” he said.

“Our squad doesn’t warrant being down there but it is what it is, they say the league table don’t lie, I say it does slightly but in terms of results it doesn’t.

“We just haven’t had the rub of the green so to speak, but you can’t always blame luck. It does come down to quality, and we haven’t shown enough of it.”

The Motormen will go into the Enfield clash on the back of a narrow 2-1 defeat to Sporting Bengal United last weekend.

And Eaton feels the game should have been postponed due to the horrible conditions on the day at Oakside Stadium.

“From our side of things it was pretty poor to be fair, it was atrocious conditions, I pleaded quite displeasure to the officials at half-time,” he added.

“The game should be in doubt or called off as it was waterlogged, the ball wasn’t rolling naturally, and it kept on getting caught up in puddles.

“The boy’s efforts were really good and they were unlucky to lose the game 2-1.”

Topic Tags:

