Redbridge expecting a tough test against in-form Clapton under the lights says boss

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is expecting a tough test against in-form Clapton under the lights on Friday evening.

Motormen welcome The Tons to Oakside Stadium tomorrow evening (Friday) as both sides look to build on their wins at the weekend in the Essex Senior League.

Redbridge currently sit eighth in the table while Clapton are now up to 11th after struggling through the first half of the season.

"Clapton at home on Friday will be a tough ask as they're in form at the moment, so we know we will need to be on our game to get the right result," said Wetherall.

Qayum Shakoor's side have won four of their last five fixtures to help them climb away from trouble and have made a number of new signings in recent weeks to bolster their squad.

But Motormen boss Wetherall has also been busy making another addition himself as he moved to bring in Charlie Portway from Saffron Walden Town much to his delight.

"Charlie Portway could be a huge signing for us, if he applies himself, which I'm sure he will, then we can get him back into form and being happy on the pitch," he added.

"He's happy when he is scoring goals, he's a predator in the box, and we have needed someone like that recently."

Wetherall's 400th game as a manager ended in a 2-1 victory last weekend as his Redbridge side saw goals from James Barlow and Taylor Tombides give his side the points against Enfield.

Prince Adeyemi did net for Enfield, but it was another defeat for them and they remain second bottom of the division.

"It was a good result and we are gaining fitness which is pleasing," Wetherall said.

"Our captain Tom Harvey is suspended which is a miss considering his fine form at the moment."

Motormen were due to face Sawbridgeworth Town Reserves on Tuesday in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy, but yet again the clash was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The fixture will now have to rescheduled for a midweek in the near future as they desperately try to get the game played.