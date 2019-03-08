Motormen boss Wetherall is expecting a tough FA Vase tie away to unknown Clacton

Taylor Tombides of Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall admitted it is hard to prepare for an unknown side like Clacton who they face this weekend.

Tom Harvey of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

The Motormen travel to the Austin Arena on Saturday to take on the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division outfit in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.

They will be determined to progress and help boost the club's finances by banking £725 in prize money, although the loser will still bag £250 for their efforts.

"We have a tough game in Clacton and knowing very little about them makes it difficult to plan," Wetherall said.

"We will go there and we will be ourselves and the lads will give 110 per cent for the club."

The former May & Baker boss did reveal he may be on the search for a couple of additions to the squad due to a number of injuries.

"With a long-term injury to our captain Conor Okus, Liam Burgess steps up to captain the side with Tom Harvey taking the vice captaincy," he added.

"I'm looking to bring in two more players to bolster the side and step up competition for places with the recent loss of players through injuries."

Redbridge head into the fixture on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Saffron Walden Town on Saturday.

Gavin Cockman gave Walden the lead but Taylor Tombides levelled for the hosts.

Walden then retook the lead through Jack Isherwood before making it 3-1 in the 64th minute when Cockman grabbed his second although Tombides netted again with seven minutes to go but it wasn't enough.

"Saffron are a good side, I'm disappointed we couldn't put out the side we expected to with availability changing the night before, players on holiday, one getting married and two out with injury, but the lads who did play out in a good shift and made a good account of themselves," said Wetherall, who was full of praise for attacker Tombides after he netted a brace in the match.

"Taylor is playing really well and is finding his feet, we play a way that suits Taylor and I've built a team around his attributes.

"He's a really loyal guy and that sits well with me. Over money and leagues he's stayed with us and that tells me everything I need to know.

"His families foundation DT38 need a massive mention as well as they allow us to support them and we wear the warm-up tops with pride."