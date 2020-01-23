Boss Wetherall set to reach milestone appearance when Motormen take on Enfield

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is set to take charge of his 400th game as a manager this weekend when they take on strugglers Enfield.

The Motormen will make the trip to Woodside Park on Saturday for a league match on the back of a huge 7-3 victory over Sawbridgeworth Town at the Oakside Stadium in midweek.

And the boss says he can't quite believe it has come around at such a young age but reveals it feels like a huge honour.

"400 games in management at 32 - wow, seems crazy when I think about it," Wetherall smiled.

"It's an honour because that shows how many chairmen or managers put faith in me at a very young age to take control and help with their clubs."

Wetherall started out as a coach, but he soon realised he wanted more control and slowly found that as he became assistant manager to Mark Holloway at Redbridge Reserves.

"I found I wanted more control than what I was getting so going into management was the step I needed to take," he added.

"I was offered a job as assistant manager to Mark Holloway at Redbridge Reserves where we brought through a very good under-18 group that developed and adapted well to men's football."

He then joined Grays Athletic Reserves, helping develop a number of players into Isthmian League level payers alongside Holloway and later on Les Whitton.

The latter and Wetherall then moved into first-team management at Brentwood but he soon had to step back, adding: "I enjoyed my time at Brentwood but having a child at the age of 25, I had to step back for 18 months and that meant walking away from the game I love the most.

"Coming back into it I was asked to assist Martin Haywood at Ilford before he left after 18 months and as assistant I felt it was right to do the same."

It was then a brief stint at Basildon alongside Craig Gillham before applying to become May & Baker's first-team manager in the Essex Olympian Premier.

"I felt it had good foundations and that I could bring this club from the lower tier of Saturday football to a credible standard," he said. "My three and a half seasons at May & Bakers I felt we achieved a lot as a club. From playing out the back of the social club, no dugouts, a roped-off pitch and a club that needed to be woken."

Wetherall then moved to take over Redbridge in the middle of last season with the target of keeping them up, which he did.

"Taking over at Redbridge for me a was a no-brainer, it was returning to where it all started and time for me to push on," he added. "Despite several offers whilst at May & Baker I never felt like I was being offered a project and for me that's what Ricky Eaton offered me here."