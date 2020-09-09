Search

Redbridge boss Wetherall is delighted with draw against Bloods on the opening day

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 September 2020

James Barlow of Redbridge leaves the field having been sent off during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

James Barlow of Redbridge leaves the field having been sent off during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Manager Micky Wetherall was delighted with Redbridge’s efforts as they picked up a 2-2 draw against one of the title favourites in Saffron Walden Town on the opening day.

James Barlow picking up both of Wetherall’s side’s goals in the contest to put a point on the board although they were denied all three by a late injury time goal from the Bloods at the Oakside Stadium.

The Motormen were due to face local rivals Ilford at Cricklefield Stadium last night (Wednesday).

“The lads were fantastic. We asked them to be resilient in the first half and I think they did that coming in at 0-0,” the boss said.

“We then knew we had a lot more effort to give in the second half. We wanted to try and get on the front foot.

“To have penalty saved and two goals disallowed – I feel gutted for the lads to not come away with all three points.

“To concede in the 93rd was a blow as when you are resilient you have to concentrate until the whistle has gone.”

He added: “We had three lads in the team that have never played this level before. To come out with that result and with that application is a huge credit to the players.

“A special mention has to go to James Barlow whose work ethic and courage is infectious.”

Redbridge will host Sporting Bengal United at the Oakside Stadium on Tuesday, September 15.

Neighbours Ilford suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Hashtag United.

George Smith, Tobias Aromolaran, Lee Hursit and Ross Gleed grabbed the goals to deny the Foxes a dream start under new chairman Adam Peek.

They were due to host Redbridge last night before then having a break from action due to not progressing in the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Barkingside have had a mixed start to the new season as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Little Oakley on the opening day of the Thurlow Nunn First Division South season.

There was then a 1-0 victory for Steven Le Sage’s men over Hackney Wick at Cricklefield Stadium on Monday evening.

Side now host Newham Athletic on Saturday as they look to build on their win over the Wickers.

