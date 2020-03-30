Redbridge boss Wetherall says it was the right decision to expunge results

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall feels it was the right decision to null and void the season as he feels it would have been unfairly resolved.

The Essex Senior League had originally postponed fixtures until April before having a meeting to see what the best solution would be to bring the season to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The consensus was reached between the FA and leagues at steps three to six in the National League System to end the season with immediate effect, with all results being expunged.

“I feel it’s the right decision, how can you settle a season on points per game when teams could have played less home games, played the harder teams or been successful in cup runs,” Wetherall admitted.

“For me whilst any decision would have upset people it’s the right one, how can you win or lose something that’s not finished.”

The former May & Baker boss says health is the priority but knows once the pandemic is over clubs can just get to work and prepare for next season now.

“Once this horrible pandemic is over all the non league clubs can go back and work on their pitches, upgrade the grounds do all the works you don’t get time to do in the season, football is what we love but health towers over that.

“For us here we built strong foundations this season, when the rules of isolation is dropped it will be nice to sit down with the club work out the targets for next season, see what the plans are and how we are going to move forward and see what next season brings.

“Every one has a longtime to get next season right and we all want to progress. It’s a good opportunity to get fit, let injuries rest or what ever they have to do to be in the best shape they can for 20/21 season.”

Wetherall added: “Stay well everyone and stay indoors save our NHS and save people.”

The Motormen have also since put a statement out aiming to raise £5,000 to help the survival of “Redbridge FC” over the coming months due to the impact felt through the coronavirus.