Redbridge boss Wetherall looking for a settled season

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall wants a more settled season after coming in midway through last term to help the Oakside club avoid relegation from the Essex Senior League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Motormen boss is keen to be pushing up near the top of the league table, but he will not get too carried away until they determine how strong other teams are going to be.

Wetherall has moved to bring in a goalkeeping coach in Nick Harding, a new coach in Lee Gilchrist and a defensive coach in Phil Anderson to work alongside himself, Andy Hill and Richard Oxby.

"The target this season will be to settle the squad as early as possible and start playing well as soon as possible," said Wetherall.

"We've built a new team this season and it's not been easy, we lost a couple we didn't expect to and we have replaced a few where we felt we needed to strengthen.

"We want to win as many games as possible and look at it again at Christmas, but if we can stay as close to the top of the table as possible, that would be great."

The former May & Baker manager is keen to make the Oakside Stadium a fortress this season to improve on last season's 12th-place finish.

However, he wants an entire squad effort rather than depending on certain players to get them through matches.

"It's about trying to make our home ground a difficult place to come and secure maximum points as often as possible and away from home work tirelessly to not get beat," heaadded.

"There will be no stand-out players that we rely on. Whilst I'm hoping a few of them make themselves stand-out players, the responsibility and pressure will be placed equally throughout the team and players will be expected to live up to the standards we will be setting them."

Redbridge have also decided to change captain ahead of the new campaign with Conor Okus taking on the armband from Liam Burgess.

"Liam was fantastic for us last year on and off the pitch but by selecting Conor I know it will bring another gear out of him whilst still having the leadership of Burgess who doesn't need an armband to dominate and dictate to players," said Wetherall.

"We genuinely believe with these two in the middle dictating standards to players we as a club are in a good place."