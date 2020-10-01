Dream start for Redbridge boss Christou

Redbridge in action against Woodford Town on Friday evening (Pic: Philip Lindhurst) Archant

It has proved a dream start for new Redbridge manager George Christou after his side picked up back-to-back victories in the Essex Senior League.

The Motormen gave Christou a winning start with a 2-0 victory away at local rivals Woodford Town on Friday evening.

A goal in each half from Craig Hall and Terry Amoafu was enough to secure the points although it could have been many more with the Motormen missing a series of good chances.

On Tuesday evening, a Craig Hall hat-trick, along with a Abdishakur Farah goal, secured a 4-0 victory over Enfield at the Oakside Stadium in the former Aveley Reserves manager’s first home match in charge.

“I’m really pleased with both performances. We had a game plan and the boys stuck to it and we got rewards from it,” Christou said.

“Our striker Craig Hall is scoring goals and we are keeping clean sheets so it’s a very good start but we know there is room for improvement.”

The new Motormen boss has moved to bring in both Brad Bennett and Ayub Kadiri on dual registrations with Isthmian North side Tilbury, while also recruiting Jack Chawner on a dual registration from his former club Aveley.

“We said when coming in we didn’t want to make wholesale changes and have to bring 10-plus new faces in,” added Christou, who succeeded Micky Wetherall.

“Just a few lads have come in to help the core we had here and give us quality in depth. I think with games coming thick and fast you need quality within a squad, not just 11.

“We’ve only had one proper training session as a squad before Friday so it’s really pleasing that the new boys have come in and gelled so quickly.”

Redbridge are without a match this weekend having already been knocked out of the FA Cup, but they return to league action on Tuesday evening when they host West Essex.

They will be determined to build on the start they’ve had under the new management team since taking over last week.

“West Essex are a good side who have players who can hurt anyone in this league, so we need to be switched on from the get-go. Our boys have got some confidence back so we are looking forward to it,” said Christou.