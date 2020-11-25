Search

Redbridge boss delighted by return to action

PUBLISHED: 15:30 25 November 2020

Craig Hall of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

Craig Hall of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager George Christou is delighted about the expected return to Essex Senior League action on the first weekend after lockdown is lifted.

The Motormen are diving straight back into the action with a trip to Saffron Walden Town on Saturday, December 5 before a congested fixture list in the run-up to Christmas.

The Motormen are diving straight back into the action with a trip to Saffron Walden Town on Saturday, December 5 before a congested fixture list in the run-up to Christmas.

The boss knows it will be tough for his squad, but is sure most are just pleased to get back doing what they love.

“I’m really excited about the return as we are all football people and miss it so much,” Christou admitted.

“We have a very tough December in place as we’re playing the top teams of this division out of the six games in December.

“We play Saffron Walden Town, Cockfosters, Walthamstow, Hashtag United and West Essex, so I would say it’s probably the toughest return in the division but we are looking forward to it.”

Christou knows he will have to rotate his squad to get through the fixtures after having a month off with no training or games due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place throughout November.

“With so many fixtures in such a short amount of time we will need a lot of bodies so everyone will get a game,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing who can cope against the top teams. We added before the lockdown with the signings of Jack Roult and Joe Pearman, and the bigger positive is we have everyone fully fit now.

“When we played Clapton – our last game which seems months ago – we had five or six out, but now everyone will get rotated in.”

Neighbours Ilford will return to action with an FA Vase tie at home to Colney Heath after the break while Woodford Town, who are working towards a return to their roots of Ashton Playing Fields, will start at Stansted in the league.

This is all dependent on what the new tier restrictions – that are now ready to start from December 2 – turn out to be.

Barkingside are not actually scheduled to play in Thurlow Nunn Division One South on that first weekend of the month, and could have to wait until December 12 to host Coggeshall United at Cricklefield Stadium.

