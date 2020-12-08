Redbridge manager Christou says squad are still learning ahead of two tricky fixtures

James Bransgrove of Saffron Walden tangles with Craig Hall of Redbridge during Saffron Walden Town vs Redbridge, Essex Senior League Football at Catons Lane on 5th December 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager George Christou insists they’re very much still learning as a group as they head into a tricky week of fixtures in the Essex Senior League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ayub Kadiri of Redbridge during Saffron Walden Town vs Redbridge, Essex Senior League Football at Catons Lane on 5th December 2020 Ayub Kadiri of Redbridge during Saffron Walden Town vs Redbridge, Essex Senior League Football at Catons Lane on 5th December 2020

The Motormen will welcome promotion hopefuls Walthamstow to the Oakside Stadium on Saturday before also hosting in-form Cockfosters on Tuesday evening.

This comes on the back of a heavy 4-0 defeat to Saffron Walden Town on the weekend as they returned to action following a long break thanks to the UK lockdown, postponements, and Covid-19 precautions.

“Walthamstow on Saturday and Cockfosters on Tuesday, it’s two really tough games against two teams who are pushing for promotion, so we’re expecting two tough games but we’re looking forward to it,” Christou said.

“We are learning as a group myself included game by game and we’ll look to improve on Saturday’s result.”

Jack Roult of Redbridge and James Crane of Saffron Walden during Saffron Walden Town vs Redbridge, Essex Senior League Football at Catons Lane on 5th December 2020 Jack Roult of Redbridge and James Crane of Saffron Walden during Saffron Walden Town vs Redbridge, Essex Senior League Football at Catons Lane on 5th December 2020

Saffron Walden opened the scoring, a long throw came in from the left which keeper James Scammell failed to punch clear and the ball fell to Suaibo Balde who kept his composure before firing home.

You may also want to watch:

Another set piece was Redbridge’s undoing as Luke Wilson climbed highest and saw his headed find the net via the post.

With Saffron Walden now in buoyant mood they came forward yet again as Ross Kochen grabbed himself a superb debut goal when he looked up to see Scammell off his line before executing a perfect lob which dropped into the back of the net for 3-0.

Bradley Bennett of Redbridge and Craig Calver of Saffron Walden during Saffron Walden Town vs Redbridge, Essex Senior League Football at Catons Lane on 5th December 2020 Bradley Bennett of Redbridge and Craig Calver of Saffron Walden during Saffron Walden Town vs Redbridge, Essex Senior League Football at Catons Lane on 5th December 2020

Craig Cawer crossed from the left finding James Crane unmarked at the far post to put the gloss on the score line.

“It was a very tough game at the weekend, Saffron are a good side who had a game plan, stuck to it and deserved the win.

“We looked way of the mark and very rusty. I know everyone has had a month off but that was our first game in seven weeks so I can cut the guys some slack but we wasn’t good enough.

“I’m really disappointed with the first two goals and how we conceded them. We talked about the long throw in but couldn’t deal with it.

“We are a new group, a lot of new faces, some young and some older so it will take time to gel and get things right.”

Redbridge have an extremely busy December.