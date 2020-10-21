Redbridge remain unbeaten under new manager Christou following win over Wetherall’s Clapton

Redbridge manager George Christou made it four consecutive wins in the Essex Senior League since taking over the reins as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Clapton.

Clapton in action against Redbridge (Pic: AZ Images) Clapton in action against Redbridge (Pic: AZ Images)

After a goalless first half, Clapton went in front on 57 minutes thanks to pacey winger Jeffrey Cobblah, to give former Motormen boss Micky Wetherall a strong start to his new reign.

However, James Barlow equalised in the 80th minute before Josh Sykes won it for the visitors five minutes later.

“It was a very tough game against Clapton, Micky has brought in some quality over there and they really impressed me,” Christou said.

“They won’t be at the foot of the table for long. Both teams had some good chances and we found ourselves 1-0 down chasing the game, but the boys showed a lot of character to take three points, especially away from home.

“We are just taking it one game at a time at moment.”

Redbridge have had both their midweek clash with Hoddesdon Town and weekend clash with Hadley postponed due to both of their opponents having players test positive for Covid-19.

Christou has moved to secure his side a friendly against Heybridge Swifts under-23s to help keep them out on the pitch and perhaps experiment with his squad before the next run of fixtures.

They are due to return to action with a stern test at home to in-form Cockfosters on Tuesday, October 27 after what will be a long 13-day lay-off from league action.

Neighbours Woodford Town crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Takeley on Saturday despite a superb consolation strike from Josh Gravesande.

Despite going a goal down the Woods would have seen this as a big opportunity to register their first league points of the season after the hosts were reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Dee Safer and Julian Charles’s men enjoyed the majority of possession but had little cutting edge and went behind to a disputed goal shortly after half-time as appeals for offside were rejected by the assistant referee.

Woodford did press after Gravesande’s wonder strike but by then had also been reduced to 10 men themselves after lively striker Jae Kelly was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Defeat leaves the Woods anchored to the bottom of the ESL table.