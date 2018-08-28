Search

Redbridge appoint Wetherall as new manager

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 January 2019

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge have appointed Micky Wetherall as manager after Ricky Eaton has decided to step away from the role.

Wetherall comes in from Thurlow Nunn First Division South side May & Baker to replace the long-serving boss will remain as the club chairman.

Eaton has been the manager since the 2013/14 season and almost guided the Motormen to promotion last term.

“It’s a club that is close to my heart as all my family and I have been here previously, it was a opportunity I couldn’t turn down and it’s come at the right time,” Wetherall said.

“I can’t wait to get going, although it’s a tough ask walking into a club third from bottom and your first month has eight games and five are in the top seven in the league.

“The clubs in a relegation battle and it’s my job to put this club back where it should be.”

The former May & Baker manager helped them get to fifth in the table and guided them to the second round of the FA Vase.

But he is now excited to help keep pushing the club on in the direction former boss Eaton wants them to go.

“After meeting with Ricky it was an easy decision, he knows where he wants to take the club and it’s a great club to be at.

“It’s like returning home in some sense and it’s great to see what he’s done with the club.”

Although, he did want to thanks his staff at his former club for all the help they’ve given him during his four year stint.

“I want to thank Ray Wright and Andy Everette for everything over the last four years and they will remain good friends of mine.

“I have enjoyed four fantastic years at Bakers and it has been topped off this season with the FA Vase run.

“I leave the club in a fantastic position for the next manager that comes in, with the team sitting fifth in the league, and with five games in hand and only nine points adrift.

“A quarter-final to be played in February and great people in and around the club.”

The Motormen welcome Takeley to the Oakside Stadium for his match in charge on Saturday.

