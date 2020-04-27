Redbridge and Ilford both move to appoint new first-team coaches

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Essex Senior League season may have ended abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak, but teams have started planning for the future already.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redbridge and Ilford have both bolstered their backroom staff by adding new first-team coaches for the 2020/21 season in the hope that the new season will start as usual.

The Motormen have appointed Jack Hayes to replace Andy Hill, who has moved abroad, from Isthmian Premier Division outfit East Thurrock United.

Manager Micky Wetherall said: “I’m very happy to have secured Jack Hayes, he is an exciting coach I rate very highly and he’s experience with East Thurrock helps bring a wealth of experience to the side.

“Jack believes in what we want to achieve - welcome Hayzie.”

You may also want to watch:

Hayes also worked at Romford for a short stint under their former long-serving manager Paul Martin and Redbridge boss Wetherall is hoping he can add plenty to help them improve.

“Jack is a coach I’ve chased after for two seasons, I love his energetic personality, it will fit very well with the staff and players.

“Jack’s knowledge and eagerness to improve is an attribute I admire. He will have good player contacts that will benefit us and I’m sure there are players that enjoy playing under Jack.

“I’m also keen to see him drill into our players the beliefs we have on the pitch and helping bring them forward, it was a brand new side last season and many changes were made during the season and we are now settled, but obviously players will have to compete for places in pre season as players want to come into the side but we now have a good foundation and this season we want to push on.”

Neighbours Ilford have also acted quickly to improve their coaching staff by bringing in former Woodford Town coach Ross Weare.

Weare will join Darren Gosnell as joint first-team coach with Jonny Fowell remaining as manager and Adam Peek as assistant manager.

The club statement said: “This will give us the structure on the pitch to make the improvements needed.”