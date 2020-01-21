Essex Senior League: Redbridge 7 Sawbridgeworth 3

Kurt Smith celebrates a goal for Redbridge

Redbridge put bottom club Sawbridgeworth to the sword on Tuesday - but did not have it all their own way.

Hassan Nalbant of Redbridge

The visitors opened the scoring when a free-kick was parried by Florent Gislette and Moyo Jordon-Adibade followed up to convert the loose ball.

But Motormen were back on level terms when Joe Maskell nodded home at the near post and they took the lead when Sawbo keeper Lewis Martin came out of goal and, after a bad bounce, Luke Foster broke free to slot home.

It was 3-1 when Hassan Nalbant fired goalwards and, despite Martin getting a hand to the shot, the ball trickled over the line.

And captain Tom Harvey added a fourth before the break to put Micky Wetherall's men firmly on top.

Joe Maskell of Redbridge

The second half was only three minutes old when Louis Mackman grabbed a second for the visitors, with Wetherall sending Billy Rix on for Dean Hall soon after.

But Sawbo cut the gap to one on 53 minutes as Mackman struck again, forcing the ball past Gislette to set nerves jangling among the home faithful at Oakside.

Sam Baffour replaced Charles Opoku just past the hour, with Foster making way for Liam Burgess midway through the half.

And Motormen moved 5-3 up when Kurt Smith got in behind the visiting defence and produced a good finish between Martin and his near post.

The home side then sealed their win with two late goals as Harvey grabbed his second of the night in the last minute of normal time and Baffour added number seven in stoppage time, ahead of a trip to Enfield on Saturday.

Redbridge: Gislette, Edmunds, Henry, Harvey, Maskell, Hall (Rix 51), Opoku (Baffour 61), Okus, Smith, Nalbant, Foster (Burgess 68).

Unused subs: Browne, Barlow.