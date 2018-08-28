Search

Day calls on Woodford to keep up high level of performances

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 January 2019

Woodford Town's Temi Babalola in action under the watchful eye of assistant Neil Day and boss Dee Safer (pic: Tim Edwards).

The former Clapton assistant reflected on the 2-2 draw at Takeley last weekend

Woodford Town are looking to clinch a first win of 2019 on Friday night when West Essex visit the Harlow Arena.

Dee Safer’s impressive team have only played twice this year, but picked up points from games with Takeley and local rivals Ilford.

Last weekend, they battled back to earn a 2-2 draw away to Takeley after goals by Vlad Sighiartau and a late penalty by Jaden Thompson-Brissett.

Assistant manager Neil Day said: “We spoke before the match about our targets for the remainder of the season and we needed something from this game.

“The boys played on the front foot like we asked and showed character after gifting both goals with sloppy play.

“The challenge is to keep this standard of performance now for the rest of the season and see where that gets us.”

Woodford remain fifth in the Essex Senior League with 43 points from 25 matches.

Friday’s home game with West Essex is the first of four home league fixtures in a row for the Woods.

