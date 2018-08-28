Search

Bengal match a must-win all-round, says Woodford assistant Day

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 January 2019

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The former Wadham Lodge manager believes both teams need to triumph in Friday’s game at Harlow Arena

Woodford Town assistant manager Neil Day has issued a rallying cry ahead of Friday’s Essex Senior League game with Sporting Bengal United.

Both clubs have had excellent seasons to date and are in the top seven approaching what is the business end of the campaign.

Town are fifth while Imrul Gazi’s Bengal are seventh and it means there is plenty riding on this evening fixture.

Dee Safer’s Woods go into this match following another draw last weekend, this time a 2-2 score with West Essex, and they are eager to return to winning ways soon.

Assistant Day said: “We’ve scored late equalisers in our last two games and that does show there is character in the squad.

“But wins are worth their weight in gold at this stage of the season and we haven’t done that in five games now.

“It makes Friday’s visit of Sporting Bengal huge for our season and also their season and I think it is a must-win for both clubs.”

Town are four points better off than their east London rivals, so at least know they cannot be leapfrogged at the weekend.

Bengal do have a game in hand on Woodford though, so it adds to what should be a fine occasion between two of the most progressive clubs in the division.

Safer’s men haven’t lost in 2019, but they are also yet to win in the new year after three consecutive draws.

The most recent occurred last Friday when West Essex visited Harlow Arena for a league encounter.

It looked like the visitors would take home all three points after goals by Hakim Medfai and Michael Mignot cancelled out Andrea Mantovani’s opener.

Jaden Thompson-Brissett equalised in stoppage time, however, and in the process scored for the third match in a row to earn a draw.

