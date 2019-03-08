Woodford return to action with three games in quick succession

Woodford Town's Ricky Shaw blocks a shot by Tower Hamlets defender (pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Dee Safer’s men will play Hullbridge Sports, Clapton and Sawbridgeworth Town over the next week

After a near two-week break, Woodford Town will get back into the swing of things in the Essex Senior League on Friday night when Hullbridge Sports visit the Harlow Arena.

Town were last in action on March 9 when they secured a 2-1 win at Tower Hamlets in difficult conditions.

Since the Mile End Stadium clash, the Woods have been able to put their feet up, though they did face Rebel FC in a friendly at Haringey Borough’s Coles Park on March 13.

Dee Safer and his team know they will be in for a real game this Friday when promotion-chasing Sports make the trip up the M11.

Hullbridge are second in the table and trail leaders Stansted by four points with a match in hand on the Airportmen.

Therefore the visitors will be desperate for the points, although Woods themselves are eager to end the season on a high and in sixth spot – the position they currently hold.

After taking on high-flying Sports, Town will make the trip to rivals Clapton on Tuesday looking to get the better of their local foes following various close encounters in both the league and cup this season.