Woodford 'relieved' to still be in FA Cup

Woodford manager Dee Safer on the touchline at Harlow Arena (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Neil Day is hoping his team can summon energy from within to get the better of White Ensign in this week's replay

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford Town drew 1-1 with White Ensign in a pulsating FA Cup extra preliminary round encounter last Friday.

The game had been extensively advertised locally & nationally and Town were rewarded with a bumper crowd in excess of 300 plus many watching and listening to the game on two live stream channels and local radio.

For those attracted by the hype, they wouldn't have been disappointed either as an end-to-end encounter ensued in front of a fantastic atmosphere from both sets of fans at the Harlow Arena.

It was the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South outfit who struck first in their first ever FA Cup tie.

Ensign player-manager Brett Munyard dispossessed Chris John and supplyed a slide rule pass to Connor Barnby, who rounded Alex Reed and scored much to the delight of the large travelling support.

The visitors might consider themselves unlucky not to have taken the tie on the night hitting the woodwork no less than five times, but the Woods spurred on by superb vocal backing had chances of their own and hit back before half time.

It was courtesy of a superb lob by Romanian talisman Vlad Sighiartau, but the game continued to ebb and flow in the second half and both teams came tantalisingly close to winning it.

Barnby was denied by Woods man of the match Reed in the dying minutes and so the Woods travel to Burroughs Park on Wednesday for a replay, then take on West Essex at the Harlow Arena in the Essex Senior League in a busy spell for Town.

Assistant manager Neil Day refused to offer excuses for the below-par performance, but was concerned about the punishing schedules at this stage of the season.

He said: "We're relieved to still be in the hat and credit to White Ensign, who came at us very hard, but this was our third games in six days and I think that showed and is something me, Dee (Safer) and Ross (Weare) have to address.

"It can happen at this stage of the season and we have two games in three days now this week, so it doesn't get any easier.

"However, we did dig in when looking leggy and showed we're a tough nut to crack which bodes well for the season."

The winner of Wednesday's replay between White Ensign and Woodford will travel to Takeley on August 24.