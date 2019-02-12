Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woods hope for better away to Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 March 2019

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The local club, currently playing at Harlow Arena, failed to hold onto a lead against Enfield last time out

After showing a lack of game management last weekend, Woodford Town will aim to improve in that department against Tower Hamlets on Saturday.

Dee Safer’s team travel to the Mile End Stadium looking for a win which would boost their hopes of a top-six finish.

Town are currently seventh with 52 points from 31 games, one point off sixth-placed St Margaretsbury, who have also played 31 fixtures.

Last Saturday the Woods let a two-goal lead slip to draw at home to Enfield, who are also tenants at the Harlow Arena.

The exciting 3-3 encounter took place in front of 57 fans and those attending were treated to a thrilling contest.

Goals by Jordan Sanderson, who has returned following a stint at St Albans City, and Joshua Steele put Town two up and in control.

James Cox pulled one back for Enfield on the stroke of half time, however, and it was the beginning of an excellent afternoon for the forward.

He equalised with 77 played, but Asher Modeste restored the Woods’ advantage with eight minutes to go.

Cox would have the final say on matters, though, as he completed his hat-trick with a sublime finish with 85 on the clock in Essex.

After leading for virtually the whole game, Safer’s men had failed to hold on and take all three points.

Town’s assistant manager Neil Day was far from happy, he said: “We are disappointed with the result.

“It was another win that got away from us and our game management has to improve.

“We look great when going forward, but we can’t close the games out at the moment and it’s costing us of late.”

Town conceded in stoppage-time to lose 1-0 to Hoddesdon Town last month and it was a similar story last weekend.

Safer and Day will hope the Woods can show better levels of concentration on Saturday away to Tower Hamlets.

The hosts have struggled for consistency this season and are 17th in the table, yet have been harder to beat since the turn of the year.

AJ Ashanike’s team visited Woodford earlier in the term and the clubs played out a 0-0 draw at the Harlow Arena on October 2.

Both sides will hope to see goals this time, but if Town do take the lead, they will aim to keep hold of it on this occasion.

Related articles

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woods hope for better away to Hamlets

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Daggers’ Gordon admits Maidenhead draw felt like a defeat

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient look to end barren winless run on TV

Chris Dagnall is congratulated by Lloyd James and Bradley Pritchard after scoring for Leyton Orient away to Peterborough United in a 3-2 win in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy live on Sky Sports back on September 2 2014 (pic: Lawrence Lustig).

Pugh knows Wanstead have point to prove against Stowmarket

Wanstead celebrate a try earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Captain Horton wants more Manor success away to Priorians

Rob Falls with the ball for Eton Manor against Luton (pic: Martin Pearl).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists