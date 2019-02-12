Woods hope for better away to Hamlets

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

The local club, currently playing at Harlow Arena, failed to hold onto a lead against Enfield last time out

After showing a lack of game management last weekend, Woodford Town will aim to improve in that department against Tower Hamlets on Saturday.

Dee Safer’s team travel to the Mile End Stadium looking for a win which would boost their hopes of a top-six finish.

Town are currently seventh with 52 points from 31 games, one point off sixth-placed St Margaretsbury, who have also played 31 fixtures.

Last Saturday the Woods let a two-goal lead slip to draw at home to Enfield, who are also tenants at the Harlow Arena.

The exciting 3-3 encounter took place in front of 57 fans and those attending were treated to a thrilling contest.

Goals by Jordan Sanderson, who has returned following a stint at St Albans City, and Joshua Steele put Town two up and in control.

James Cox pulled one back for Enfield on the stroke of half time, however, and it was the beginning of an excellent afternoon for the forward.

He equalised with 77 played, but Asher Modeste restored the Woods’ advantage with eight minutes to go.

Cox would have the final say on matters, though, as he completed his hat-trick with a sublime finish with 85 on the clock in Essex.

After leading for virtually the whole game, Safer’s men had failed to hold on and take all three points.

Town’s assistant manager Neil Day was far from happy, he said: “We are disappointed with the result.

“It was another win that got away from us and our game management has to improve.

“We look great when going forward, but we can’t close the games out at the moment and it’s costing us of late.”

Town conceded in stoppage-time to lose 1-0 to Hoddesdon Town last month and it was a similar story last weekend.

Safer and Day will hope the Woods can show better levels of concentration on Saturday away to Tower Hamlets.

The hosts have struggled for consistency this season and are 17th in the table, yet have been harder to beat since the turn of the year.

AJ Ashanike’s team visited Woodford earlier in the term and the clubs played out a 0-0 draw at the Harlow Arena on October 2.

Both sides will hope to see goals this time, but if Town do take the lead, they will aim to keep hold of it on this occasion.