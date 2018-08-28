Search

Town target triumphant end to 2018 away to St Margaretsbury

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 December 2018

Woodford Town's Temi Babalola in action under the watchful eye of assistant Neil Day and boss Dee Safer (pic: Tim Edwards).

Dee Safer’s side will be hoping to play their first match since December 11

Woodford Town will make the trip to St Margaretsbury on Saturday looking to finish a brilliant 2018 with another win.

Dee Safer’s team have enjoyed a memorable year with huge strides made on and off the pitch over the last 12 months.

It has culminated in Town currently sitting fifth in the Essex Senior League table with 41 points from 22 games after a remarkable first half of the campaign.

The Woods might have even more points if last Friday’s home game with Southend Manor at the Harlow Arena had gone ahead.

A club statement posted at 3.38pm – four hours before kick-off – read: “We regret to announce that due to health and safety reasons, involving gas and heating, our match against Southend Manor has been postponed.

“These are circumstances outside of our control, but we are announcing this at the earliest time possible to avoid unnecessary travel for all.”

While it was disappointing for Town, come the end of the weekend they were only six points off leaders Stansted having both played 22 times.

Safer’s improving side will aim to build on that tally at St Margaretsbury if the game can survive the big downpour expected this week.

If the match does go ahead, it will give the Woods a first chance to bounce back from the 2-1 loss they suffered on December 11 at Lower Road against Hullbridge Sports.

The team, which currently plays at Harlow Arena while work on their Ashton Playing Fields home continues, were going to try and respond on Friday, but saw the clash with Manor postponed.

When the Woods travel to Hertfordshire, they will face a team who are much-changed to the outfit they entertained on August 7.

Town triumphed 5-0 back at the start of the season against a side under a different management set-up.

Max Mitchell is in charge of Bury now and has helped them move up to 10th in the standings with 28 points from 21 fixtures.

Although Woods smashed St Margaretsbury 5-0 earlier in the season, this will be a much tougher proposition and they must be at their best to end a superb 2018 with another victory.

