Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

O’s goalkeeper Brill feels they deserved something at Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 12:14 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:14 28 December 2018

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill feels his side deserved something from their 2-1 defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge on Boxing Day.

A late Ben Nunn goal saw the Daggers secure three points at home to Vanarama National League leaders Leyton Orient.

Orient took the lead through Josh Koroma, before goals from Alex McQueen and Nunn saw the hosts come from behind to win at Victoria Road.

“I think so; I think we definitely deserved something from the game,” the 33-year-old said.

“I feel like we limited them to just a couple chances in the first-half and most of the game was played in their half so to come away with nothing is disappointed to say the least.”

The former Luton Town shot stopper admitted conceding the goals they did in the match was disappointing.

“That’s not what we’re about, we have a very good defensive record and we take pride in that.

“We know we’re going to concede goals, but in the manner we did is not acceptable.

“As a team we’re disappointed and as a player I’m disappointed so we’ve got to put that right and go again.”

The ex-goalkeeper coach also feels the O’s created more chances and could have been out of sight before letting Peter Taylor’s side back into the contest.

“It was a derby match, they’re always a strong side to play against, and they’ve obviously been on a good run but so have we so it was always going to be a tough game.

“This league is a tough league, but I felt we territorial dominated the first and the second-half, obviously they had a couple of chances but we had a lot of chances and on another day we would have scored two or three and been comfortable.

Brill did however heap praise on 20-year-old Josh Koroma who continues to impress by getting on the score sheet once again.

“It was a very good finish, Josh is a threat inside and out now, he’s adding different goals to his game.

“We’ve seen the toe bash a couple of times now and it’s a really tough one for a goalkeeper as there is no back lift so you can’t read it.

“That creativity from Josh is what we need going forward.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ilford takeaway could have its licence denied after repeatedly employing illegal workers since 2016

Immigration officers visited the shop three times. Picture: Laura Lean

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Redbridge stabbing: Brave teen helps saves boy’s life

Saffy Applewhaite who stopped to perform first aid on a boy who had been stabbed with her Mum Sameena Ashgar.

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

Plans foe the Bodger site. Picture: Polity

Most Read

8 perfect autumn pub walks in Hertfordshire

These eight pub walks all take in lots of pretty autumnal colour (photo: Ashridge Estate, Getty Images)

Where to go for Christmas Day lunch in Hertfordshire

Auberge du Lac, Brocket Hall (pic: Ewan Munro, Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Top Christmas markets in Hertfordshire

St Albans Christmas Market will be back for another year (photo: Richard Gillin, Flickr, http://bit.ly/2y0AaVq)

Winter walks in Hertfordshire: 8 of the best routes

Snowy Hertfordshire countryside (Edward Badley, Thinkstock, CC BY-NC 2.0)

What’s on between Christmas and New Year in Hertfordshire?

There's so much happening during Twixmas in Hertfordshire (photo: romrodinka, Getty Images)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s goalkeeper Brill feels they deserved something at Dagenham

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Taylor urges Daggers fans to give Still respect he deserves ahead of return with Barnet

Former Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still returns to Victoria Road with Barnet on Saturday (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ilford covered market: Planning application proposes 800 person capacity

New jobs will be created in the market. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

South Woodford Mosque raises more than £800 for charity and donates hundreds of food parcels over festive period

Dr Fahim delivering his lecture. Photo: South Woodford Mosque

West Ham move into Premier League top half with deserved win over Saints

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists