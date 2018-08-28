Old Parkonians progress into final of the Old Boys Cup

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Old Parkonians sealed a 5-0 win over Old Tenisonians to progress into the final of the Old Boys Cup.

The Fairlop based outfit have fantastic pedigree in this competition having made it to the final for the last three years and being the current champions.

As such, they were intending to keep this good record going. From last week’s side Lawrence Wroe and John Dinneen were unavailable but Parks were bolstered by the return of Tom Haigh and Cameron Holt to the match day squad.

Parkonians kicked off and immediately fashioned the first chance of the game.

Moving the ball smoothly across the backline and into midfield, Parkonians were able to work a shooting opportunity for James Kelly, whose snap-shot half volley from just outside the box, drifted just over.

A statement of intent from the away side. Tenisonians settled quickly thereafter and it was clear they were also looking to play a passing game, utilising their wing backs and being quite fluid in midfield.

In the first few minutes, they controlled possession quite easily without initially creating any chances and therefore Parks looked to play on the counter.

From one such counter, Parkonians worked the ball quickly up the field but were stopped in their tracks by a foul close to the box on the left hand side.

Being in the perfect position for a right footer, Mike Breen stepped up and struck his shot low and hard.

The Tenisonians keeper got down to his left to make the save but was only able to parry the ball back into the danger area where Gb Ladipo was lurking to tap in from his customary two yards.

His fifth goal of the season putting Parks 1-0 up.

For the next 15 minutes, Parkonians were chasing shadows as Tenisonians were moving the ball well and with their forward players dropping into midfield, were causing Parks no end of problems who were struggling to work just who was playing where.

Two big chances came their way, with the second being a volley that scraped the outside of the post and drifted to safety.

However, the next time Parkonians got the ball they promptly went up the other end and made it 2-0.

A move that began with Matt Deane in the right back area, involved some quick and sharp passing in midfield before eventually making its way out to Breen on the right wing.

He got the ball out of his feet and delivered into the box where top scorer Matt Gillingham rose highest and planted a beasty header past the keeper.

The second-half began with Tenisonians winning every first and second ball as well as all of the fifty-fifties. Parks were unable to get the ball down and play and repeatedly put themselves under pressure by bad decision making and dodgy touches.

However, slowly they began to get into the game and reassert their dominance.

The next goal was always likely to be crucial and Parks got it, in somewhat fortuitous fashion. A quick break led to Breen finding Ladipo in the box who immediately flicked it around the corner expecting Breen to be looking for the one-two.

The Parks right winger was slightly on his heels though which meant that instead of a shooting opportunity for himself, a defender was able to get to the ball first.

As the defender went to clear, Breen dived to block the clearance and the ball cannoned off of him and into the net leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Another deflected goal for the Breen scrap-book, but one that meant that the tie looked truly over.

Parks looked to the bench and Holt, David Obazuaye and Luke Powell all came on and got into the game quickly.

It seemed a matter of time before more goals arrived and Parks scored two more to make it a great day at the office.

The first came from a Breen cross which made its way to the back post, where Kelly kept his composure to rifle home and the second again came from the right hand side where Holt broke away, squared into the box, Deane dummied and Bancroft had all the time in the world to take a few touches, pick his spot and make it 5-0 to Parks.

They will now come up against recent foes Old Carthusians in the final.