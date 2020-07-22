Search

Ilford, Redbridge, Woodford Town and Barkingside find out league lay-outs

PUBLISHED: 11:11 22 July 2020

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford FC (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford FC (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford, Redbridge and Woodford Town will once again line-up in the Essex Senior League next season after the FA released their allocations subject to approval by the FA Council.

The league will run with 18 teams including Clapton, Cockfosters, Enfield, Hadley, Hashtag United, Hoddesdon Town, Ilford, Redbridge, Saffron Walden Town, Sawbridgeworth Town, Southend Manor, Sporting Bengal United, Stansted, St Margaretsbury, Takeley, Walthamstow, West Essex and Woodford Town.

The games are expected to start around September, 5 if all goes to plan with approval of a return to football for that date.

Neighbours Barkingside will remain in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South in Step Six next season after their promotion push last season was brought to an abrupt end due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the season was made null and void.

