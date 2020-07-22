Ilford, Redbridge, Woodford Town and Barkingside find out league lay-outs

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford FC (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford, Redbridge and Woodford Town will once again line-up in the Essex Senior League next season after the FA released their allocations subject to approval by the FA Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020 Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

You may also want to watch:

The league will run with 18 teams including Clapton, Cockfosters, Enfield, Hadley, Hashtag United, Hoddesdon Town, Ilford, Redbridge, Saffron Walden Town, Sawbridgeworth Town, Southend Manor, Sporting Bengal United, Stansted, St Margaretsbury, Takeley, Walthamstow, West Essex and Woodford Town.

The games are expected to start around September, 5 if all goes to plan with approval of a return to football for that date.

Neighbours Barkingside will remain in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South in Step Six next season after their promotion push last season was brought to an abrupt end due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the season was made null and void.