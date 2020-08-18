Search

Ilford, Redbridge and Woodford Town find out FA Cup fate

PUBLISHED: 17:03 18 August 2020

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford FC (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Cricklefield Stadium, the home of Ilford FC (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford and Redbridge have both been handed home draws in the Extra Preliminary Round of the FA Cup.

The Foxes will welcome Halstead Town to Cricklefield Stadium while the Motormen will host Harpenden Town at the Oakside Stadium.

Neighbours Woodford Town are also set to face London Colney in the Extra Preliminary Round of the cup competition.

The ties are due to be played on Tuesday, September, 1 with the winners taking £1,125 in prize money as losers will earn £375.

If Ilford can get past Halstead they will then face Southern League Premier Division Central side Leiston in the Preliminary Round.

The Preliminary ties are scheduled to be played Saturday, September 12.

Redbridge were also drawn to face May & Bakers in the FA Vase first qualifying round while local clubs Frenford and Newbury Forest will face each other and Barkingside will host Coggeshall United.

Ilford were also drawn to face Long Melford in that competition with the games set to take place on Saturday, October, 19.

