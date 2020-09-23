New manager Christou feels Redbridge can be a success

James Barlow of Redbridge and Jake Piper of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

Newly-appointed Redbridge manager George Christou feels he has what it takes to be a success at the club after working alongside plenty of experienced managers.

Joe Johnson of Redbridge during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

Christou has brought his coaching staff of Jack Toghli and Loui Hazelwood with him from Aveley Reserves as they now take on a new challenge.

The boss knows working alongside the likes of former Gillingham manager and now Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson as well as Keith Rowland at Aveley will stand him in good stead.

“Being around first team squads like Thurrock and Aveley in recent years and learning from great managers such as Mark Stimson and Keith Rowland at Aveley we will feel we can do a great job at Redbridge and really look forward to it,” Christou said.

“I’m really pleased that Jack and I got the call from Ricky Eaton to be managers. It’s a really big club in the local area with good facilities for the level we are playing at.

Harvey Brown of Redbridge and Henry Osei of May & Baker during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

“I know five or six of the current squad at Redbridge, having worked with them before, so that was one key factor about taking the job.

“The other factor was the exciting project that has been put in place over at Redbridge and I feel like we can, as a collective unit, achieve some of these things.”

Redbridge crashed out of the FA Vase with a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Thurlow Nunn First Division South side May & Baker on Saturday.

The new boss revealed he was unable to attend but he did watch their 3-2 loss to Sporting Bengal United in mid-week.

“I didn’t watch Saturday as I had my own game as Aveley played against Dereham Town. I watched on Tuesday and was impressed for 70-odd minutes. They were just unfortunate in the last 20 minutes.

“There are a lot of games to come for the rest of this month and next month.

“We will be looking to stabilise the squad and try to give them some confidence because there is some real talent in the ranks at Redbridge.”

They will take on local rivals Woodford Town at the Harlow Town Arena for Christou’s first match in charge on Friday evening.

His first home match in charge will be against Enfield on Tuesday evening.