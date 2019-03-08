New Barkingside manager Le Sage keen to lay foundations

Barkingside players huddle during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Newly-appointed Barkingside manager Steve Le Sage is keen to lay the foundations and bring out the club's full potential.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Le Sage joins the club from Redbridge Reserves after beating off a number of applicants to the job at the Cricklefield Stadium club.

“I want to lay the foundations for Barkingside to be both competitive and sustainable over the next 10 years.

“I think we have a lot of work to do before we are ready to push for promotion so it's about being realistic and developing the long term plan to do this.

“I think there is so much potential at Barkingside, it's a club with a great community spirit, with a big history and Jimmy is so committed to getting everyone working together to grow the club.

“To have a chance to come in and be involved during the 120th anniversary season and to help Jimmy Flanagan build a legacy here is the perfect challenge for me.”

The boss is excited about his new challenge and has admitted it is a step-up for him personally.

You may also want to watch:

“I'm very excited to get started, I'm really looking forward to building on the amazing job Jimmy Flanaghan, Alex Goldstone and the players done during the second half of last season.

“I really think I can help to bring back the feel good factor and success that our fans deserve.

“It's definitely a step up and I think I'll learn a lot of over the next couple of seasons but I'm fortunate to have experienced people around me which I think will be a massive help.”

Le Sage says it will take time to build the club up and they must be realistic of their targets.

“There's a lot we want to do at the club but the reality is that it's going to take time to grow the club and develop an infrastructure that is both competitive and sustainable.

“Our target this season is to stay away from any relegation battle and to entertain the fans in the process.

“We want a team that the fans can be proud of and if we can have a good cup run in the process that would be a bonus.”

He also insists he will be looking to retain a core of the squad.