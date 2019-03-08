Search

Leaders Woodford eye more success against Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 August 2019

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer by the dugout during an Essex Senior League fixture last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

After an 8-0 win on the opening day, Dee Safer's team will hope to make it back-to-back victories in the division this evening

Woodford Town are not counting their chickens ahead of tonight's Essex Senior League clash with Tower Hamlets.

The coaching staff at the club know the way football works and will be reminding the squad to remain focused at Harlow Arena this evening.

At the weekend, the Woods thrashed Sawbridgeworth Town by an 8-0 score to move to the summit on the opening day and start the new campaign with a bang.

Walthamstow are just below them after a 7-0 victory over Hamlets, who make the trip up the M11 for a clash with leaders Town later at 7.45pm.

Everything points towards another Woodford success, but they will not get too ahead of themselves and instead assistant Neil Day reflected on Saturday's triumph and what surprisingly pleased him the most from the clash at Crofters End.

He said: "The goals were nice to see and a good goal difference can sometimes come in handy.

"But long-term objectives are founded on clean sheets and a solid defence all season and from that point of view, it was great to see how well we managed the game in the second half.

"We valued our goals against column and it was a great sign for us going forward for the campaign."

A lot of the plaudits on Saturday went to in-form striker Asher Modeste, who opened his competitive tally for the season with a five-goal salvo.

The former Redbridge forward grabbed all his efforts in the first 45 in Hertfordshire before he let others around him take over in the second period.

Vlad Sighiartau, Tola Odedoyin and last season's top scorer Temi Babalola concluded the scoring at Sawbridgeworth and Woodford will hope no complacency creeps in this evening when they face Damien Briggs' new-look Hamlets side.

