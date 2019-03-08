Day knows Woodford's opening opponents will be raring to go

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) alongside assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Woods face Sawbridgeworth Town and Tower Hamlets over the next week

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford Town will travel to Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday looking to repeat their fast start to last season in the Essex Senior League.

The Woods began the past campaign in fine style with convincing wins at home to Leyton Athletic and St Margaretsbury, which set them up for an eventual top-six finish - an excellent achievement for the current nomad club.

Woodford's assistant manager Neil Day is looking forward to the challenge ahead, but warned last season's results will have little bearing this time round.

"It was great to start so positively, but all teams will be looking forward to seeing tangible results for their hard work in pre-season, so we're in no doubt 'Sawbo' and Tower Hamlets will be up for it as much as we will be," he said.

After facing Town in their season opener, Woodford will entertain Hamlets at the Harlow Arena on Monday and will have to prepare for the unknown with the Mile End Stadium outfit under new management.

Dee Safer's young side have only played four pre-season games, but have undergone an extensive summer programme under the gaze of ex-Queens Park Rangers and Bristol Rovers forward Ross Weare.

Day was quick to praise his contribution to what will hopefully be an exciting season, adding: "It's an enjoyable management team to be part of.

"I'd like to think we all contribute something a little different and with Ross it's definitely his drive and determination to push the boys to the limit we know they're capable of. He's a real asset and pleasure to work with."

Redbridge begin the term at home to St Margaretsbury and will hope for an opening-day win before they take on Ilford at Cricklefield Stadium on Wednesday in an eagerly anticipated derby fixture.

The Foxes start the season on Saturday with a clash against Stansted, who finished runners-up last term, with that fixture also taking place at Cricklefield Stadium.

Life for Barkingside in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South begins on Monday against Newbury Forest, also at Cricklefield Stadium, under the management of new boss Steven Le Sage.