Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Day knows Woodford's opening opponents will be raring to go

PUBLISHED: 14:00 31 July 2019

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) alongside assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) alongside assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Woods face Sawbridgeworth Town and Tower Hamlets over the next week

Woodford Town will travel to Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday looking to repeat their fast start to last season in the Essex Senior League.

The Woods began the past campaign in fine style with convincing wins at home to Leyton Athletic and St Margaretsbury, which set them up for an eventual top-six finish - an excellent achievement for the current nomad club.

Woodford's assistant manager Neil Day is looking forward to the challenge ahead, but warned last season's results will have little bearing this time round.

"It was great to start so positively, but all teams will be looking forward to seeing tangible results for their hard work in pre-season, so we're in no doubt 'Sawbo' and Tower Hamlets will be up for it as much as we will be," he said.

After facing Town in their season opener, Woodford will entertain Hamlets at the Harlow Arena on Monday and will have to prepare for the unknown with the Mile End Stadium outfit under new management.

Dee Safer's young side have only played four pre-season games, but have undergone an extensive summer programme under the gaze of ex-Queens Park Rangers and Bristol Rovers forward Ross Weare.

Day was quick to praise his contribution to what will hopefully be an exciting season, adding: "It's an enjoyable management team to be part of.

"I'd like to think we all contribute something a little different and with Ross it's definitely his drive and determination to push the boys to the limit we know they're capable of. He's a real asset and pleasure to work with."

Redbridge begin the term at home to St Margaretsbury and will hope for an opening-day win before they take on Ilford at Cricklefield Stadium on Wednesday in an eagerly anticipated derby fixture.

The Foxes start the season on Saturday with a clash against Stansted, who finished runners-up last term, with that fixture also taking place at Cricklefield Stadium.

Life for Barkingside in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South begins on Monday against Newbury Forest, also at Cricklefield Stadium, under the management of new boss Steven Le Sage.

Most Read

Four fire engines called to blaze at flats in Ilford

Fire crews were called to a fire at flats in Wellesley Road, Ilford this morning (July 29). Picture: Google

A cut above the rest: ‘Hero’ Seven Kings dry cleaners step in to save couple’s wedding day

The waistcoat in action on the couple's wedding day on Saturday (July 27). Picture: Carly Wild

Concerns raised about Ilford chicken shop’s late night licence application

Chicken Valley in Ilford has submitted a licensing application to change the hours it can serve late night refreshments. Picture: Google

Clayhall Co-op opening in former Doctor Johnson pub this year

The Doctor Johnson was left vacant for seven years. Picture: Ken Mears.

New Argos store to open in Sainsbury’s South Woodford

A new Argos store is landing at Sainsbury's in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Four fire engines called to blaze at flats in Ilford

Fire crews were called to a fire at flats in Wellesley Road, Ilford this morning (July 29). Picture: Google

A cut above the rest: ‘Hero’ Seven Kings dry cleaners step in to save couple’s wedding day

The waistcoat in action on the couple's wedding day on Saturday (July 27). Picture: Carly Wild

Concerns raised about Ilford chicken shop’s late night licence application

Chicken Valley in Ilford has submitted a licensing application to change the hours it can serve late night refreshments. Picture: Google

Clayhall Co-op opening in former Doctor Johnson pub this year

The Doctor Johnson was left vacant for seven years. Picture: Ken Mears.

New Argos store to open in Sainsbury’s South Woodford

A new Argos store is landing at Sainsbury's in South Woodford. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Day knows Woodford’s opening opponents will be raring to go

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) alongside assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

O’s focus turns to being successful again

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright with a Norwich City player at the end of the club's final first-team friendly contest (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

‘Devastated’ campaigners lose legal battle to stop container homes being built on Hainault park

Manford Way park. Picture: Ken Mears

Person dies on tracks at Wanstead Station

Wanstead Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Plan for high-density 18-storey tower in Ilford

Redbridge Council hopes to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists