Assistant Day: Anything is possible for Woodford Town in 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 December 2018

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Dee Safer’s number two praised the management team and backroom staff at the club

Neil Day believes anything is possible for this season’s surprise package Woodford Town moving into the New Year after a tremendous 2018.

The Woods have produced a number of high notes over the past 12 months and ended the year in fifth position in the Essex Senior League.

It is a superb achievement by Dee Safer’s team and they almost went top at the start of this month, but lost a narrow game away to Hullbridge Sports.

Nevertheless, Town’s tally of 41 points after 23 matches with 13 victories secured in that period of time is a fantastic record and one they will aim to build on in 2019.

“We always considered this a season where the focus would be on consolidation, so we can start the 2019/20 campaign on a very firm footing,” Day said.

“To be within 90 minutes of being top recently perhaps surprised even us, but it’s a long hard season.

“We’re looking to move on and win games without compromising the way we want to play and we’ll see where it takes us. We’re in the mix, so anything is possible moving into 2019.”

Town ended the year with a rare defeat – going down 3-1 away to St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

Safer was missing several players, but Bury proved too strong for the visitors on the day and avenged the 5-0 loss they suffered to the Woods on August 7.

Despite the result, the mood at the club is positive and Day was quick to praise the efforts of Town’s management team.

He hailed the likes of Safer and coach Ross Weare plus all those behind the scenes who have been instrumental in making a return to the Borough hopefully a reality.

“Football throws people together and doesn’t always go to plan, but it’s been a pleasure to work with Dee and Ross Weare,” Day said.

“We’re all different individuals, but our philosophy is the same and I think that rubs off on the way we play and we’ve also had fantastic, very focal support from this time last season.

“The same people such as Lloyd Duddridge have worked tirelessly behind the scenes too along with the chairman Tony Scott and committee to get us where we are right now and it’s great to hear our support every game and it’s hard not to be lifted by them.”

