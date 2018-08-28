Woodford will play to final whistle away to high-flying Takeley

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dee Safer’s team face a tricky league encounter at Station Road on Saturday

Woodford Town will make sure they play to the final whistle on Saturday at Takeley in the Essex Senior League, says assistant manager Neil Day.

The encounter appears an intriguing one on paper with both teams in the top five prior to this weekend.

Dee Safer’s Town remain in fifth spot, a position they have been for a while, with 42 points from 24 matches.

Ahead of them in second is Takeley, who have 52 points and are a single point behind leaders Stansted.

The Station Road club have started 2019 positively with two one-goal victories and Woodford should have done the same on Friday.

Leading against Ilford thanks to Jaden Thompson-Brissett’s cool finish, the Woods were on the verge of beginning the year with a win, but the Foxes equalised with the last kick of the game through Callum Maltese.

It was a frustrating result in the end for Town, but a lesson they will look to show they have learned moving forward this season.

Woodford assistant Day praised Ilford afterwards, but was disappointed with the time added on.

He said: “The boys were gutted in the changing room as, in the cold light of day, if we had held onto the ball for five more seconds we would have taken three points.

“Taking nothing away from Ilford, there seems to be a debate about how long the referee played and fair to say we thought it was excessive.

“Credit to the opposition, however, they kept going until the final whistle which is the golden rule.”