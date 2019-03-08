Management team proud of Woodford's efforts this season

Woodford Town defender Morgan Seaman looks to keep the ball from a Tower Hamlets opponent

Neil Day praised the talented, young side after they finished the campaign with a fine win

Woodford Town assistant manager Neil Day talked up the effort of the squad after they ended the Essex Senior League season in style.

Dee Safer's men secured an excellent 2-1 victory at Saffron Walden Town on Saturday with Andrea Mantovani and Mohammad Al-Dani scoring.

Day said: “The fans were absolutely magnificent once again and it was great to give them a memorable send-off for the season.

“The boys deserve so much credit for coming sixth on no budget and without compromising the style of football we want to play.

“To say myself, Dee and Ross Weare (first-team coach) are proud of the squad is a massive understatement.”

Woods' young side overcome playing in front of a huge crowd of 353 at Catons Lane to win with a 90th-minute strike in Essex.

It saw them end the campaign with 64 points from 38 games, having won 19 times, drawn seven and lost 12 games.

The good news doesn't stop there too as Town are hopeful of returning back to Woodford next season.

After building up a big following while calling Harlow Town home this campaign, Safer will look to see even more fans supporting his talented, young team next term.