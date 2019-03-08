Search

Management team proud of Woodford's efforts this season

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 May 2019

Woodford Town defender Morgan Seaman looks to keep the ball from a Tower Hamlets opponent (pic: Tim Edwards)

Neil Day praised the talented, young side after they finished the campaign with a fine win

Woodford Town assistant manager Neil Day talked up the effort of the squad after they ended the Essex Senior League season in style.

Dee Safer's men secured an excellent 2-1 victory at Saffron Walden Town on Saturday with Andrea Mantovani and Mohammad Al-Dani scoring.

Day said: “The fans were absolutely magnificent once again and it was great to give them a memorable send-off for the season.

“The boys deserve so much credit for coming sixth on no budget and without compromising the style of football we want to play.

“To say myself, Dee and Ross Weare (first-team coach) are proud of the squad is a massive understatement.”

Woods' young side overcome playing in front of a huge crowd of 353 at Catons Lane to win with a 90th-minute strike in Essex.

It saw them end the campaign with 64 points from 38 games, having won 19 times, drawn seven and lost 12 games.

The good news doesn't stop there too as Town are hopeful of returning back to Woodford next season.

After building up a big following while calling Harlow Town home this campaign, Safer will look to see even more fans supporting his talented, young team next term.

Gants Hill Shalom bagel shop has been sold

Shalom Hot Bagels in Gants Hill is changing ownership. New owner Lawrence with Mr Shalom. All Pictures: Ken Mears

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

All apartments sold at Ilford development – 12 months ahead of completion

Southern Housing Group bought units from Durkan. Picture: Durkan

Road closed in Ilford so children can play in the street

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

