Redbridge boss Wetherall is looking forward to facing off against Walden boss Maher

Kurt Smith of Romford during Bury Town vs Romford, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Ram Meadow on 18th August 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall is looking forward to coming up against good friend Jason Maher this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kurt Smith of Romford goes close during Romford vs Grays Athletic, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Rookery Hill on 1st January 2019 Kurt Smith of Romford goes close during Romford vs Grays Athletic, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Rookery Hill on 1st January 2019

The Motormen travel away to Catons Lane on Saturday to take on high-flying Saffron Walden Town in their final Essex Senior League clash of 2019.

They head into the clash on the back of four consecutive wins although they've since had an abandonment at Sawbridgeworth Town and a match postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"Saffron Walden is always a game I enjoy because my friend is the manager there and the club are full of good people," said Wetherall.

"I've never been involved in a boring or horrible style game against Jason and his side so will 100 per cent be looking forward to it.

Kurt Smith of Romford during Bury Town vs Romford, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Ram Meadow on 18th August 2018 Kurt Smith of Romford during Bury Town vs Romford, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Ram Meadow on 18th August 2018

"I'm gutted as our captain will not be available due to suspension and he really played well there last time.

You may also want to watch:

"We go into the game in ninth and they are top of league so there is genuinely no pressure on us. We turn up to play our game and if we can stay in the game for long periods of time then we can make it an interesting game.

"If we don't, they have the fire power and pace to end a game in 45 minutes."

Redbridge have lost Tony Martin to Isthmian League North outfit Aveley following his impressive form of late but boss Wetherall revealed he is pleased to see him step up a level.

"Tony Martin has moved on to Aveley and I wish him well," he added. "When I secured Tony I promised him I would make him enjoy the game again and get him back to scoring goals, this wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for Tony's work rate and commitment to the cause.

"As soon as I received the approach I rang Tony. We had an honest chat and I told him I would support him on his journey and that is what I will do.

"If it doesn't work out or he's not getting as much football as he needs to keep enjoying the game he knows where I am."

Redbridge have moved to bring in experienced striker Kurt Smith to fill a void much to the delight of the boss, who added: "Kurt Smith coming in was a no-brainer. He can play almost anywhere on the pitch, has a huge hunger for the game and will bring in valuable experience.

"He's a great lad and one we tried to secure when I was managing at Brentwood Town."