Non-League: Barkingside, May & Baker win; Woodford Town lose

A Barkingside player passes the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Local non-league rivals had mixed fortunes in their latest outings on Friday evening.

Woodford manager Dee Safer looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Woodford manager Dee Safer looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barkingside and May & Baker claimed wins in the Thurlow Nunn League Division One South, but Woodford Town suffered a home defeat in the Essex Senior League.

Side had to wait until seven minutes from time before earning a 1-0 victory over Hackney Wick, thanks to a Daniel Jones penalty at Cricklefield Stadium.

May & Baker welcomed Newbury Forest to Aveley's Parkside Stadium, meanwhile, and claimed a 3-0 triumph.

Daniel Barth opened the scoring following good work from Saunders, but Forest had chances to level before the break.

The hosts doubled their lead from the penalty spot as Carl Patten fired home and Barth set up Kai Warren to tap in the third.

Having bowed out of the FA Cup in an extra preliminary round replay at White Ensign on Wednesday, Woodford welcomed West Essex to Harlow Arena.

And after winning their first two league matches this season, they had more of the ball in the opening stages.

But the visitors took the lead seven minutes before the break as Bradley Russell played in Symeon Taylor to score.

Woodford hit back after the restart to level and went on to dominate in the second half, only for Russell to tee up Hakim Medfai to restore the West Essex lead.

Provider then turned goalscorer as Russell capped a 3-1 win for the visitors late on.

Saturday sees Ilford host Hoddesdon Town and Redbridge welcome Hashtag United, while Sporting Bengal United visit Hadley.