Essex Senior League: Mixed fortunes for rivals on opening day

Woodford Town, Redbridge and Sporting Bengal United all celebrated wins on the first day of the new Essex Senior League season.

But Ilford and Tower Hamlets suffered contrasting defeats on a day of mixed fortunes for local clubs.

The Woods travelled to Sawbridgeworth Town and took an early lead as Asher Modeste slotted home.

And Modeste struck twice more in quick succession to put the visitors 3-0 up with only 19 minutes played.

In-form Modeste produced another smart finish for the fourth, then completed his nap hand to the delight of the travelling Woodford fans.

Vlad Sighiartua headed home number six from a Lloyd Duddridge free-kick and Tola Odedoyin pounced on a defensive mistake to net the seventh with 20 minutes still to play.

Woods rounded off their 8-0 win with a goal from Temi Babalola and they will look to build on their stunning success when they host Tower Hamlets on Tuesday.

Sporting Bengal were also on the road for their first fixture, travelling to Southchurch Park to take on Southend Manor.

And Imrul Gazi's men returned to Mile End in good spirits after Tanvir Ahmed's second-half strike secured all three points in a 1-0 win.

Redbrige welcomed St Margaretsbury to Oakside Stadium and took the lead after only 13 minutes through Dan Gilchrist.

Taylor Tombides doubled the Motormen advantage just past the hour mark and Charleston Brown completed a 3-0 win for Micky Wetherall's side.

Borough rivals Ilford were left empty handed at Cricklefield Stadium following a 1-0 home loss to Stansted.

Jack West's header on 40 minutes proved enough for the Airportmen to take off with the points, with the Foxes due to host Redbridge on Wednesday.

Tower Hamlets were also beaten on opening day, but suffered a thumping 7-0 defeat at Walthamstow.

They fell behind to a penalty from Dwade James after only four minutes and Ben Crilly headed home from a corner to double the home side's advantage.

Billy Jones then closed down an attempted clearance from the Hamlets keeper to deflect the ball into the net and make it 3-0, with Jones adding a fourth before half time with an audacious finish.

A fifth goal came earl in the second when James lashed home his second of the afternoon, with Jack Grosvenor heading in number six at the far post.

Ryan Reed completed a miserable day for Hamlets with the seventh goal for Stow.

Clapton saw their home match against Hoddesdown Town postponed, with a brief statement on the club website saying it was "due to circumstances beyond our control. We apologise to everyone involved for the inconvenience."