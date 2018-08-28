Search

Melbourne Sports suffer defeat against Wapping

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 January 2019

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Melbourne Sports suffered a 3-0 defeat to Wapping Youth in a relegation six-pointer on the weekend.

After a fairly even start, in the 18th minute a good long throw from Tester found Ryan Lincoln, who brought it down and laid it off for Ayul.

The full-back was denied and his effort was diverted out for a corner.

Mels continued to attack but went into the half-time with the score line 0-0.

Six minutes into the second-half, Wapping were awarded a penalty, but goalkeeper Ogles denied it from the spot.

Lincoln then missed a good chance from close in before Wapping opened the scoring, when a misunderstanding in Mels defence allowed their striker to score from close range.

In the 80th minute a quick break by the hosts saw their winger nip in to score from six yards.

Wapping then netted again to seal the 3-0 win.

Mels: Ogles, Hanson, Alder, Green, Jones, Marshall, S.Lincoln, Tester, Gibbs, Hanson, R. Lincoln, Howison.

