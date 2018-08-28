Search

Melbourne Sports progress in cup with Lymore victory

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 January 2019

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Melbourne Sports progressed into the second round of the Division One Cup with a narrow 2-1 victory over Lymore Gardens.

Ryan and Scott Lincoln netted the goals to help Mels progress and end a three-game losing streak.

The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute as debutant Dan Chantler was left isolated and beaten by a header.

But in the 23rd minute Scott Lincoln tapped home a cross from brother Ryan to make it 1-1 heading into the half-time break.

With just seven minutes to go in the tie, the Gardens stand-in goalkeeper made a mistake, which left Ryan Lincoln with an open goal.

The Sports striker fired an effort on target, but the keeper managed to get himself back in position, only for the ball to run over his foot and into the net to give the visitors victory.

