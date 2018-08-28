Melbourne Sports thrashed by local rivals Chigwell

Melbourne Sports crashed to a heavy 5-0 defeat against local rivals Chigwell in their Essex Alliance Football League Division One clash.

Chigwell looked dangerous from the start, hitting a post early on, whilst Mels played some neat and pretty football, but only rarely threatening danger.

The home side suffered an early set-back when Ryan Lincoln went off injured after 10 minutes.

Chigwell took the lead in the 25th minute as a corner from the right was headed home at the second attempt.

Ten minutes later the visitors doubled their lead and made it 3-0 just moments after that with another header.

Eight minutes into the second-half Chigwell stretcher their lead to 4-0 when they smashed home an effort from a free-kick.

Justham did pull a 20-yard shot out of the bag, but the keeper saved at the expense of a corner.

Chigwell then netted a fifth after a defensive mistake from the Mels to seal the win.