Essex Senior Cup: May & Baker 0 Redbridge 5

PUBLISHED: 08:15 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 17 September 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Redbridge scored five without reply to knock out Thurlow Nunn First Division South outfit May & Baker in the Essex Senior Cup.

A hat-trick from Daniel Gilchrist and goals from James Barlow and Jordayne Henry sealed the Motormen's progress into the next round where they will travel away to Saffron Walden Town.

Former Barking man Gilchrist opened the scoring in the 19th minute of play at Parkside Stadium.

Barlow and Henry then both netted before the half-time break for Micky Wetherall's to take a 3-0 lead into the second-half.

Gilchrist grabbed his second in the 60th minute before completing his hat-trick in the 93rd minute to seal the win.

Manager Micky Wetherall said: "It was great to see everyone at May & Baker, good evening of good football, all the best to all involved for the season."

Redbridge have no match this weekend after having their clash with Hadley postponed while May & Baker face Little Oakley on Friday evening.

