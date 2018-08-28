Thompson-Brissett on song, but Town can only draw again

Jaden Thompson-Brissett in action for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 2 West Essex 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodford Town were indebted to in-form Jaden Thompson-Brissett as a last gasp equaliser earned them a 2-2 against West Essex at the Harlow Arena on Friday.

Dee Safer’s young side have now drawn their last three games during a slump in form which has seen them pick up only three points from the last 15 on offer in the Essex Senior League.

The Woods did take the lead on 25 minutes, despite the visitors having the majority of possession, when Italian midfielder Andrea Mantovani slotted home from their first sight of goal in the game.

Mid-table West Essex stuck to their principles, though, and dominated possession and after the interval levelled.

Cameron Gray found team-mate Hakim Medfai and he drilled home to make it 1-1 in the 50th minute.

It was 2-1 13 minutes later when Nick Walk passed into Michael Mignot’s path and he added the finishing touch to turn the game around for West Essex.

Cue Thompson-Brissett’s crucial intervention, in the sixth minute of stoppage time - which was his third goal in his last three games - to secure a point and it could prove to be crucial in what promises to be an exciting end to the season.