Bengal earn away reward at Town despite squandered penalty

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 January 2019

Woodford Town and Sporting Bengal United players embrace at the end of the match

Woodford Town and Sporting Bengal United players embrace at the end of the match

Archant

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 0 Sporting Bengal United 1

Sporting Bengal United secured an important 1-0 victory away to Woodford Town on Friday night.

Tanvir Ahmed struck the only goal of the game at the Harlow Arena, at the end of the first 45, to give the visitors all three points.

Kick-off was delayed after problems on the M11, but following a nightmare journey for both sides, the encounter finally got underway.

The opener arrived just before the interval when an excellent team move saw the ball come for left-back Ahmed and he curled wonderfully into the top corner to make it 1-0.

After the half time break, Bengal were given an excellent chance to double the lead when Ashan Siddik was adjudged to have been fouled inside the area.

Charles Gregory stepped up, but saw his weak shot saved, although fortunately for the away side it didn’t come back to haunt them as they held on for a vital win.

