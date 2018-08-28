Search

Late goal gives Foxes share of the spoils at Town

PUBLISHED: 11:30 07 January 2019

Andrea Mantovani knocks the ball forward for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 1 Ilford 1

Woodford Town were left frustrated at the Harlow Arena last Friday as a rejuvenated Ilford equalised with the last kick of stoppage time.

Dee Safer’s team were on the way to bouncing back from two successive defeats in the Essex Senior League before Christmas as a cool finish by talented teenager Jaden Thompson-Brissett saw them take a 53rd minute lead.

To their credit, Ilford rallied and had several chances to get back on level terms before a breakaway saw Callum Maltese curl a 20-yard effort past the Woods custodian Alex Reed.

It was a frustrating result in the end for Town, but the 73 spectators inside the ground were treated to an entertaining game.

The draw leaves Woodford in fifth position with 42 points from 24 games while the Foxes are 14th in the table with 26 points to their name also following 24 matches.

