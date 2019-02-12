Search

Town denied victory in thriller by Cox hat-trick

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 March 2019

Jordan Sanderson in Essex Senior League action for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 3 Enfield 3

Woodford Town suffered another frustrating afternoon after a stunning 85th minute strike from ex-Hullbridge Sports striker James Cox saw them draw 3-3 with Enfield in the Essex Senior League on Saturday.

An entertaining affair was served up by the two teams, who both play at the Harlow Arena, but Dee Safer’s men were left to reflect on what might have been.

The Woods settled well on the back of Tuesday’s 6-0 demolition of Redbridge, and they took the lead through a towering Josh Steele header - seconds after a 14th-minute penalty from Vlad Sighiartau was superbly saved by Jayden Hocking-Rising.

Confidence was flowing and Town extended their advantage four minutes before half-time when Jordan Sanderson rounded off a fine move with a clinical finish.

Enfield, to their credit, immediately reduced the deficit through Cox’s spot-kick to ensure it was 2-1 at the break.

Both sides continued to create chances, but the equaliser didn’t arrive until 77 played at Harlow Arena.

Cox levelled the scores, although it was short-lived for the ‘visitors’ as substitute Ash Modeste put the hosts 3-2 ahead with eight minutes left.

Fittingly Cox was to have the final say on proceedings with a sublime overhead kick in the 85th minute to complete his hat-trick and earn Enfield a point following the six-goal thriller in front of 57 spectators.

Woods have dropped to seventh in the standings with in-form St Margaretsbury going above them moving into the final two months of the campaign.

